(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University turns 153 years old this Friday. To celebrate, they are holding a Boost the ‘Cuse event calling on all alumni to give and commemorate. Kim Infanti and Chris Velardi join us to talk about this big event.

Kim Infanti and Chris Velardi are both alumni from Syracuse University and are part of the SU Office of Alumni Engagement. Hosted by Scott Hanson from the class of ‘93 and David Barbier from the class of ‘23, Syracuse University will broadcast live shows online every hour for 16 hours from the Newhouse Studios. Featured in the shows are notable alumni such as Bob Costas and Ian McIntyre.

This will be a big day for Syracuse University and the global Orange community. It will broadcast online this Friday, March 23, starting at 8:44 a.m. For more information, visit BoostCuse.syr.edu.