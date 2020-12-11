Bottle & Can Retrieval Centers Changing The Way We Recycle

Bottle and Can Retrieval Centers are making it easy to return and recycle even amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Regional Manager Jim Meola says with more than 80 locations across New York State, they bring a whole new approach to the bottle and can redemption process. Each facility offers dedicated staff and a clean, well-organized process that makes recycling your cans and bottles easy.

Upstate Bottle and Can Retrieval Centers are also committed to working with, and helping the community. They are open and eager to help local charitable organizations, youth groups, sports teams and even marching bands, with their fundraising efforts.

Upstate Bottle and Can Retrieval Centers are located all over Central New York, including Syracuse, Solvay, Mattydale, Fairmount and Cicero. To learn more about all of their locations, visit BottleandCanRC.com.

