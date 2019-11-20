Bottoms up with this twist on a Classic Mimosa

Closings
Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year or just showing up to a gathering of friends, nothing says let’s get together quite like a cocktail.

Meegan Lynch knows the importance of a good drink in hand and shes serving up a Mimosa with a local twist. To learn more about the local wine served up in this segment visit Hosmerwinery.com.

Ingredients:

  • Apple Cider
  • Hosmer Winery Naomi Riesling
  • Salted Carmel at room temperature
  • 1 tsp. of Cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup sugar

Instructions:

  • Roll the rim of your wine glass in the salted Carmel
  • Mix the cinnamon and sugar together and put on a plate
  • Coat the rimmed glass with the sugar mixture
  • Add half a glass of Hosmer Naomi Riesling
  • Top it with cold apple cider

Toast and enjoy!

