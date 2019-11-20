Bottoms up with this twist on a Classic Mimosa

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year or just showing up to a gathering of friends, nothing says let’s get together quite like a cocktail.
Meegan Lynch knows the importance of a good drink in hand and shes serving up a Mimosa with a local twist. To learn more about the local wine served up in this segment visit Hosmerwinery.com.
Ingredients:
- Apple Cider
- Hosmer Winery Naomi Riesling
- Salted Carmel at room temperature
- 1 tsp. of Cinnamon
- 1/4 cup sugar
Instructions:
- Roll the rim of your wine glass in the salted Carmel
- Mix the cinnamon and sugar together and put on a plate
- Coat the rimmed glass with the sugar mixture
- Add half a glass of Hosmer Naomi Riesling
- Top it with cold apple cider
Toast and enjoy!
