(WSYR-TV) — Well who doesn’t love a good excuse to go bowling, especially if it’s for a good cause? This weekend, you can enjoy bowling, raffles, live music and more at the B’ville Sports Bowl through the upcoming Bowling for Autism event. Bowling for Autism founder Kelly Davenport joined Bridge Street to share details on the festivities happening tomorrow.

The Bowling for Autism event is tomorrow, May 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the on East Genesee Street in Baldwinsville.

Cost is $25 a person and includes shoes, two games and a $5 food voucher. Proceeds benefit Families FIRST.

You can check out Bowling for Autism by visiting their Facebook page here.