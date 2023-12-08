(WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately led to a lot of economic difficulty for so many small businesses and organizations, and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota is no stranger to those economic hardships.

In light of these circumstances, the Hall of Fame is issuing a heartfelt fall appeal to its boxing community friends and supporters seeking donations. The essential contributions will enable IBHOF to uphold its mission of honoring and commemorating the sport.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is working to make a comeback, and has just announced their lineup of 2024 inductees.

The Class of 2024 includes Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, Michael “Double M” Moorer, Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon and Diego “Chico” Corrales (posthumous) in the men’s Modern category; Jane “The Fleetwood Assassin” Couch and “La Guerrera” Ana Maria Torres in the Women’s modern category; trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen and publicist Fred Sternburg in the Non-Participant category; journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous) in the Observer category; Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Theresa Kibby (posthumous) in the women’s Trailblazer category.

Learn more at ibhof.com. You can also find them on Facebook.