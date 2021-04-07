Branching Out Bottle Shop Celebrates National Beer Day

April 7th is National Beer Day and a chance to celebrate a drink that dates back more 10,000 years.

“It’s delicious!” says Carissa Monahan of Branching Out Bottle Shop, when asked why she thinks so many people enjoy beer.

The store at Township 5 in Camillus stocks more than 750 different types on a regular basis.

“That’s a lot of beer and it’s always rotating, so its not the same 750 every week or every day” says Monahan. “I get in probably 40 to 60 different beers every week. Brand new beers that haven’t been on the market yet so it’s pretty exciting.”

Monahan says New England IPA’s are the most popular, but sours are also selling increasingly well.

“We try to really focus on getting the unique sours that we can that people can come and buy just one can of it and two cans and see if they like it and then come back and grab some more if they’re interested” she adds.

Branching Out Bottle Shop is open Tuesday through Sundays. Every Wednesday, they offer 25% off growler fills.

