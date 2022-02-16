ACCESS Dental Laboratories officially opened in January, and when it did, it helped change the local dental scene.

Owners Todd Reid Sr. and Dr. Shanelle Benson Reid say it’s the very first full-service, 100% African American owned dental lab in the City of Syracuse. They also believe it’s the first to hold that distinction in the entire United States.

The lab’s location was important. It opened in the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street, in a traditionally underserved part of the city.

“Companies are usually a reflection of the community that they’re in, and I wanted our laboratory to be a diverse laboratory” Todd tells Bridge Street. “And so, I knew if I put it on the South side of Syracuse that it’ll be a reflection of the community and what’s needed in that community is opportunity.”

“I would say Todd and I come from underserved backgrounds” says Dr. Reid. “We have had challenges in our lives, and we know that based on the opportunities we were given early on, we have been able to do quite well for ourselves and so our goal was to be able to give those same opportunities to people who may not have had those opportunities otherwise.”

ACCESS Dental Laboratories manufactures and designs crowns, bridges, dentures, night guards, athletic guards, implants, veneers and more. They work with dentists all over the area to provide locally made, top quality products to patients who need them.

Dr. Reid says ACCESS Dental Laboratories is growing faster than expected, so they are currently looking for people to join their team. Training is available, and employees will feel as though they are helping add value to the community in which they live.

