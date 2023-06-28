(WSYR-TV)– Breaking the rules can be fun, but from a young age, we are taught that going against the grain can lead you into some trouble. Kathy Walterhouse also called the professional rule breaker, disciplines us in a new way on how defying can be the way to success.

Walterhouse, a sales expert, business coach, and podcast host, informs us that 75% of people feel stuck in their professional lives, and only 20% are passionate about their work. The ‘rule-breaker’ shares how intentional rule-breaker can set your boring life up for success through her teaching mechanisms.

Kathy educates us that by breaking the rules like her, you can set yourself free, leading you to personal and professional success. She shares with us three ways you can get ‘unstuck.’ You can do this by redefining your rules, reigniting curiosity and creativity, and reframing failure.

