Syracuse Hancock International Airport has landed a new, low-cost airline.

Breeze Airways will offer twice-weekly, year-round, and nonstop services to Charleston, S.C. and Las Vegas, N.V., starting on June 10, 2022.

The airline’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman spoke with Steve and Sistina on Bridge Street, just an hour after the announcement was officially made.

“I was in Islip [on Long Island] a few weeks ago for an inaugural flight and Senator Schumer was there and he said, “how about Syracuse?” Neeleman recalled. “So, I went back to our folks and said, hey, let’s focus on getting something to Syracuse.”

According to the Breeze Airways website, the flights will take place on Mondays and Fridays. Flights for Charleston will begin at $49 and flights for Las Vegas start at $99. The routes will be served by Breeze Airways’ new Airbus A220 aircraft and will have anywhere from 120 to 140 seats available.

99% of our routes are routes that have no nonstop competition. So, we look for those routes where there’s no nonstop service and in Charleston and and in Las Vegas we found those. There’s many others from Syracuse that we can also serve. So, that’s really the model, you know, because if you connect through a hub somewhere, be it JFK or if you connect through Charlotte or Atlanta, that costs. Those are all expenses that you have to do, and if you can just go nonstop, you can allocate just the cost of that flight to the fares and you can fill that plane up. Then you can have a lot cheaper fares and that’s why we’re just really efficient. David Neeleman, Breeze Airways Founder and CEO

