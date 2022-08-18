(WSYR-TV) — Today was a very important sports day for baseball and golf fans in Central New York.

Steve and Allison talk about the iconic moment that happened last night when a former Syracuse Chiefs player crushed his first swing in the MLB. Brett Baty was called up to play for the New York Mets just days ago, and yesterday, his very first swing resulted in a home run against the Atlanta Braves. The 22-year-old was playing in Syracuse just last week. Baty had a good reputation here in Syracuse. He took time before games to sign autographs for anyone who asked.

In more sports news, Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has broken into the Ferry Tour’s top 25 and earned his PGA Tour Card.

Yankee fans woke up on a happy note this morning. The team won the game with a grand slam from Josh Donaldson in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Yankees.