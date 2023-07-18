(WSYR-TV) — For more than 25 years, the “Brew at the Zoo” has been supporting the efforts of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

But this year, there’s something new.

For the first time, it’s the “Brew at the Zoo… and Koalas Too!”

“Brew is a community favorite and helps support the mission of the zoo. This year will be an exciting highlight of summer for a lot of people who’ll reunite with old friends and spend some “koala-ty time” at the zoo,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “It also a great opportunity for us to connect with adults and bring them close enough to care about our animals and those in the wild.”

Advance sale tickets are available at rosamondgiffordzoo.org for $43 for zoo members and $45 non-members through Monday, August 1. After that, the ticket price goes up $10.