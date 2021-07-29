Brew At The Zoo Returns To Celebrate 25th Year

It’s known as one of the most popular fundraisers at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and this year, they’re celebrating 25 years too.

On Friday, August 6, an array of beer, wine and food trucks will be available for a night of live music and entertainment to benefit the animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. The unique event for adults 21 and over allows guests to sample dozens of craft beers, specialty wines and see the animals on display at the zoo.

“Brew is a highlight of summer for a lot of people who reunite with old friends to come together, and it was very much missed last year,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large says. “What better way to enjoy a summer night than tasting delicious beverages and listening to local talent in the company of the zoo animals!”

Advance sale tickets are available at rosamondgiffordzoo.org for $37.50 for zoo members and $40 non-members through Monday, August 2. After that, the ticket price goes up $10.

VIP tickets provide access to exclusive areas and beverage tastings, appetizers by Catering at the Zoo Executive Chef Dan Hudson, animal greeters and dedicated VIP comfort stations for $83.50 for zoo members and $85 for non-members.

Friends of the Zoo is also offering designated driver tickets for $15 and reserved parking for $15 per spot. To learn more and to reserve your tickets today, visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo.