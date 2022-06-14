Brewerton Ace Hardware is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. Owner Jeff Parzych says the store is thankful for all the community’s support.

As part of the store’s one-year sale, they will be holding a 4th of July BBQ party, alongside of giveaways and demonstrations.

Ace carries a multitude of different items, as Parzych calls it “more than a hardware store.” It is great for gifts, and has deals available.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. Benjamin Moore paint specialists will be on hand, discounts will be available throughout the store, and there will also be grill demonstrations including samples for all to try.

You can also visit them online at acehardware.com/store-details.