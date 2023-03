Our favorite Bridge Street movie reviewer, Brian Miller, is back with his Oscar predictions.

The Oscars are right around the corner, airing on March 12 at 8:00 p.m. Among the Best Picture nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Brian Miller ranks the 10 nominees and predicts which one will win the Oscar for overall Best Picture.