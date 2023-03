(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street movie reviewer, Brian Miller, gives us his take on Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear.” The title says it all.

Based loosely on a true story, “Cocaine Bear” is about a bear that ingested a block of cocaine. The oddball group of criminals, tourists, cops, and teens that are featured in this movie find themselves battling against a drug addicted apex predator.

Miller gives his insights on what to expect with this movie aside from the 200 pound crazed brown bear.