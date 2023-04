(WSYR-TV) — Brian Miller, our Bridge Street movie reviewer, is back with his movie review of Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.”

A Rocky Franchise movie without Rocky himself, “Creed III” is about Adonis Creed who reconnects with a childhood friend, Damian “Dame” Anderson. Now turned into rivals after Damian wound up in prison, Donny and Damian must settle their differences inside the ring. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Maters as Damian, “Creed III” is full of action-packed boxing.