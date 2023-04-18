(WSYR-TV) — Apple TV’s hit comedy “Ted Lasso” is nearing the midpoint of its third and final season. We thought that it would be a good time to check the halftime score card with our favorite movie guy, Brian Miller! He gives his thoughts on the series.

“Ted Lasso” is a comedy series about a college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England – without having any experience. Full of laughs and thrills, you do not need to know football – either the American kind or the English kind – to enjoy this hilarious show.

Miller gives his rating on the series and how he thinks the final season is going.