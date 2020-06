While COVID-19 has taken a toll on a lot of grieving families, HOPE for Bereaved has been helping people deal with loss for more than forty years. Now more than ever people need help from grief.

Especially during the pandemic, people haven’t had the proper time and support from their family, friends and they are left alone with their grief. Founder of HOPE for Bereaved Therese Schoeneck says, “It isn't just a COVID death it's any death”.