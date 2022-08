(WSYR-TV) — Some say it is a comedy, but others disagree. This week, our “Movie Guy” Brian Miller offers his take on the new Hulu series “The Bear.”

Brian says the characters are made perfectly, but some scenes are a bit too intense for the purpose of the show. Nevertheless, there is something to be said for that intensity as the show leaves viewers on edge going into the next episode.

Brian gave the show an A; something not to be given out lightly.