(WSYR-TV) — Steve Carell has proven himself to be one of the funniest men in America. However, his latest hit, “The Patient,” is not just “another day at the office.” It’s a taut, terrifying psychological drama.

“The Patient” is a limited psychological thriller drama series on now available to watch on Hulu with a subscription. Domhnall Gleeson, Andrew Leeds, and Laura Niemi star in the series in addition to Steve Carell.

Bridge Street Movie Reviewer Brian Miller says this series is a perfect example of how the iconic Steve Carell proves himself to be a serious actor in addition to a funny one. In the series, Carell plays a psychiatrist tasked with caring for a troubled patient. However, the patient is more troubled than you might think. Carell’s character ends up in the basement of the patient’s house, and things take a scary turn.

Sam Fortner, the patient, reveals himself to be a serial killer who’s desperate to curb his instincts. Forced with no other choice, the psychiatrist must find a way to help his patient put a stop to his homicidal behavior.

Brian Miller recommends checking out the ten-episode limited series on Hulu if you’re looking for a dramatic new thrill.