Brian Miller Reviews “Mank”

Director David Fincher attempts to recapture some of the magic of ‘Citizen Kane,’ in his latest drama “Mank” about screenwriter Herman J. Makewicz.

“Mank” focuses on the famed screenwriter’s development of what’s known as one of the finest films ever. Brian Miller says the film, which is based on a screenplay by Fincher’s late father, Jack Fincher, is a film that movie buffs will enjoy watching.

“Mank” is available to view on Netflix and catch Brian Miller’s reviews most Tuesday morning son Bridge Street.