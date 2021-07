CONNECTICUT (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) - A Connecticut supreme court judge has denied a motion by lawyers for Remington Outdoor to have the lawsuit against Remington, filed by the families of the Sandy Hook victims, tossed out of court.

The motion filed by Remington contended that the plaintiffs did not put forward facts to connect the marketing of the bushmaster with the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. It is on the marketing of the gun where the lawsuit hinges.