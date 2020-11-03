Brian Miller Reviews New Documentary “Time”

Brian Miller reviews a documentary”Time” that was years in the making.
Entrepreneur Fox Rich spends the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 1990s in a moment of desperation.
“Time” is out and available on Amazon on Demand.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App