(WSYR-TV) — “Movie Guy” Brian Miller is diving into the sci-fi and action realm, reviewing the new movie “Prey.” The film is about a young warrior who wishes to prove herself, and ends up crossing paths with a predator never not seen before.

Brian Miller says this is the best protagonist in the series thus far.

“I thought it is a very complex character, very interesting,” he says.

This is the first movie in the franchise that skipped the theater and went straight to streaming. Despite missing the theater, Brian says watching it at home is still a theater-like experience.

“The action sequences are great, the effects are really good, the atmosphere is exactly what you want it to be,” he adds.

Overall, Brian Miller gives this film a B rating and recommends checking it out.