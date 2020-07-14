Brian Miller Reviews “Palm Springs”

Their fitness facilities might still be closed -- but that's not stopping the YMCA of Central New York from restarting some of their other programming.

"We’ve really looked at ourselves and you know said, you know what, we are more than a gym" says their Director of Marketing and Communication, Stefanie Noble. "So, we were able to open our summer day camps up which you know for many families is childcare and many families desperately need that right now. And then we were also looking at guidelines and realized we can open our pools up and we can do outdoor group fitness as long as we are following guidelines and making sure social distancing is in place, so we’ve setup a lot of policies and procedures to make that happen."