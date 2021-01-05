Brian Miller Reviews ‘Soul’ Now Available on Disney+

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Santa brought a special gift for Disney+ subscribers. It’s the latest release from Pixar Studios and a film with a lot of ‘Soul.’

‘Soul’ tells the story of Joe Gardner, who’s on a quest to return to his normal life. Along the way, he discovers the answers to some of life’s most important questions. The all-new feature film, directed by Academy Award winner Pete Doctor and co-directed by Kemp Powers started streaming exclusively December 25th.

To see it now, visit Disneyplus.com and look out for more reviews from Brian Miller most Tuesday mornings on Bridge Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

