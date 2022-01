They say truth is stranger than fiction, and we can check that out now on the mini-series Station Eleven.

It’s a story about life before, during and after a pandemic; produced before and during a pandemic and now streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Watch the video about to see “Bridge Street” Media Reviewer Brian Miller share his thoughts on Station Eleven.

If you’ve see Station Eleven and would like to tell us what you thought, just e-mail BridgeStreet@LOCALSyr.com.