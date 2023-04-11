(WSYR-TV) — Succession may be one of the best shows on television today. With their final season heading to a close, Brian Miller is here to tell us his thoughts on how the season is going so far.

Succession is a television series that focuses on the Roy family, owners of the Waystar RoyCo – a media empire. Throughout the show, they battle for control of the company. A dark comedy with lots of drama, Succession keeps you coming back each week for more.

A longtime fan of the series, Miller talks about how Succession keeps succeeding with its stellar content.