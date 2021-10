NEW YORK (WIVB) -- Although it was made official more than a year ago, the federal government has announced that a New York man killed during World War II has been accounted for.

In 1944, 25-year-old 1st Lt. Gabriel Eggud was a pilot assigned to the 110th Reconnaissance Squadron, 71st Reconnaissance Group. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency did not specifically state which part of New York he was from.