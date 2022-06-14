The latest installment of the Jurassic Park franchise is here — Jurassic World: Dominion. During its debut weekend, the film brought in over 11 million people to the theaters, making nearly $143 million.

Bridge Street “Movie Guy” Brian Miller says he has always been a fan of Jurassic Park; but recently, it’s been more miss than hit.

This part of the franchise, however, “brought back the magic,” according to Miller. The original cast was combined with a newer one to make things more exciting.

However, our “Movie Guy” says the film didn’t seem to have a central plot, and he was ultimately disappointed. If you are going to see it, Brian Miller recommends watching it on the big screen.