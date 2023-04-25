(WSYR-TV) — Our favorite movie reviewer, Brian Miller, is back with his review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise. The famous Super Mario Brothers, Mario and Luigi, alongside Princess Peach, must defeat Bowser before he overtakes the Mushroom Kingdom. Having references to Mario Kart, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong, and the like, this movie is great for both parents and children.

Discussing how successful the movie has been at the box office, Miller gives his review on this highly anticipated film.