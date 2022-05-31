“Top Gun: Maverick” lead the box office this weekend, setting a new record too. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster with Tom Cruise back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, earned more than $150 million domestically.

It’s been three years since Paramount let people know that Maverick was coming back and his return had critics and fans alike talking about Cruise’s biggest box office debut over his 40-year career. Our own movie guy, Brian Miller reviewed the latest flick now in theatres and offered his own take on how it faired out as a film.