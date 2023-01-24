(WSYR-TV) — Erik Columbia jumps into the co-host chair alongside Steve Tuesday.

The pair starts off with the Oscars nominations being announced Tuesday morning, and they preview what is to come.

Plus, did you know John Cena started following Steve. It’s amazing he was even able to see the notification 😉 Breanna Stewart is a free agent this WNBA offseason and she wants to change the way the league lets teams travel.

And finally, has tipping gotten out of control? Steve and Erik give their thoughts on tipping at non-traditional places like fast food and quick service stops.