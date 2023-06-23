(WSYR-TV) — Last week’s dessert went over so well that we are bringing melissa back into the kitchen to whip up another one. Though this time we are trading in the pie for a cobbler.

Ingredients

Strawberry Mixture

3 cups fresh ripe strawberries hulled & diced

½-¾ cup granulated sugar

Cobbler Crust

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup whole milk warm (I used almond milk)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

8 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

Find the full recipe for the strawberry cobbler here.