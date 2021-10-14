Bridge Street Book Club Recap and An All New Book To Read This Month

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves ‘The Thursday Murder Club.’ But when a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph left next to the body, the murder club suddenly finds themselves in the middle of their first live case. And that’s just the beginning of our first book club pick.

Sistina and Golden Bee Bookshop Owner Casey Rose Frank catch up to talk about the murder mystery unfolding around a group of septuagenarians and share this month's book club pick, "Tuesday Mooney Talks To Ghosts."