Bridge Street Book Club Recap: “Tuesday Mooney Talks To Ghosts”

When Boston’s most eccentric billionaire dies leaving behind an epic treasure hunt through the city of Boston, that’s when Tuesday Mooney’s adventure finally begins.

Central New York Native Kate Racculia is the author behind the novel “Tuesday Mooney Talks To Ghosts,” and she says that for her it was kind of like a love letter to Boston and her own experiences living there.

“I knew I needed to process my Boston feelings and adventures,” she says. “So writing this book was a way for me to revisit that time in my life and process it and make sense of it.”

The story centers on loner Tuesday Mooney, who finds herself in the midst of an epic treasure hunt through the city with clues inspired by Edgar Allan Poe. It’s a deliciously funny ode to the imaginiation and a great read for anyone looking for an escape into the extraordinary, Kate says.

“I would hope that people have fun, enjoy reading it and kind of get sucked into reading it,” she adds.

To learn more about Kate and her other books, visit her online at KateRacculia.com.