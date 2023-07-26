(WSYR-TV) — Coming up at the end of this month is National Cheesecake Day, and today, we’re celebrating the holiday a couple days early. General manager Shawn Reed Sr. and executive kitchen manager Matthew Foster are here with us today to make some delicious cookie dough lover’s cheesecake with pecans.

The Cheesecake Factory’s recipe for Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie Cheesecake Sandwiches and an introduction of our Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans which benefits Feeding America with a 25 cents/slice donation for a full year. They are also featuring an “Any Slice, Half Price” offer for rewards members on July 31 and August 1.

Learn more at thecheesecakefactory.com.