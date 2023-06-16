(WSYR-TV)– Production supervisor and Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne helps Iris St. Meran and Steve Infanti prepare a triple berry pie.
It’s all to participate in the HumaneCNY’s “Biggest Bake Sale Ever.”
Funds raised will help pay costs of medical care for abandoned and neglected rescue animals.
Learn more about the event by visiting HumaneCNY.org/events.
Ingredients List:
- homemade pie crust for a 9” deep dish pan. This recipe makes 2 crusts: one for the bottom and one for the to
- 7 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, blueberries and blackberries about 2 1/3 cups of each type of berry*
- 1 cup granulated sugar (plus a little extra to sprinkle on top of the pie)
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 4 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 large egg white beaten with a fork
Find the full recipe here.