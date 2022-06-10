Attorney Peter Antonowicz from the Antonowicz Group can be just the person to call if you need to appeal a denied disability claim.

According to Antonowicz, when a claim is denied, one has 60 days to appeal the denied claim. While most people tend to accept that their claim was denied, Antonowicz urges viewers to appeal. “People work hard all their life and don’t want to have to fight for their disability benefits, but they need to,” he says.

A few factors weigh into whether or not an appeal will be denied. “It is very much dependent upon the facts of the case and the age of the person,” says Antonowicz, “but by far, the great majority of people who apply get turned down and have to file at least one appeal if not two.”

This is where Antonowicz comes in. After the paperwork is in order, Antonowicz says he begins gathering the medical records and reaching out to doctors. Next, he gets in contact with social security to get a copy of their exhibit file to see what evidence they may already possess. Throughout the process, Antonowicz advises clients on how to best handle situations that arise.

To obtain some of this advice for free, you can visit Antonowicz’s website disabilitya-z.com.