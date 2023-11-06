(WSYR-TV) — Election Day is almost here and people in Syracuse know it wouldn’t be complete without a spaghetti dinner.

It’s the 74th Annual Our Lady of Pompei Spaghetti Supper. We received a lesson on how to roll meatballs from the students at Cathedral Academy at Pompei.

The supper is November 7, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cathedral Academy at Pompei school cafeteria. It’s located on, 915 N. McBride Street.

You can eat in and there’s also take out and delivery.

For more information visit ourladyofpompei-stpeters.org