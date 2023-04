(WSYR-TV) — Tim Fox and Steve Infanti return to Bridge Street to discuss their exciting weekends. Tim visited Pittsburgh to watch the Pirates home opener at PNC park and, while there, went to the Moonshot Museum to learn about the first lunar lander being built.

In other news, an alligator roaming the streets of Tampa was caught by local police. Meanwhile, Subway gave away 500 Cadbury Creme egg sandwiches this Easter in the UK.