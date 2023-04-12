(WSYR-TV) — Welcome back to Bridge Street! Today Tim and Erik start off our show by discussing the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert coming to Syracuse this Friday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Erik and Tim go on to talk about the fact that the audio hall of fame for the Library of Congress has been announced with 25 entries this year, and over 600 entries total. A Bob Dylan movie has been announced, starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Finally, the NFL Sunday ticket prices have been announced, and this year it will be played through Youtube TV.

To see more about the Audio Hall of fame, visit newsroom.loc.gov.