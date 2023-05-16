(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday welcomes voters to their area school districts to vote on the 2023-24 budgets. Steve and Erik talk about the importance of getting out there to vote, because these local votes, especially school budget votes, really have an effect on your community.

Plus, the two share the sad news of Becky Plamer’s passing. The CNY radio legend passed away over the weekend. She is known for her long running successful morning radio in Syracuse on B104.7 with co-hosts Ron Bee and Tom Owens.

Steve and Erik also bring up the fact that car manufacturers are looking to get rid of A.M. radio in their vehicles.

The two discuss the unintended consequences of those actions. Plus, do you trust artificial intelligence? Well, the so-called “Godfather of AI” is raising concerns about its future.