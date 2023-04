(WSYR-TV) — Steve Infanti is joined by Tim Fox today on Bridge Street. The pair discusses the great week of weather we just had and how its turned slightly colder for the next few days. Meanwhile, the weekend saw the final show of Phantom of Opera on Broadway after two-plus decades, Moderna has created a potential life-saving skin cancer vaccine and the soda Fanta has created a wearable scent featuring their Orange soda. ‘Do you wanna Fanta?’