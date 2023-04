(WSYR-TV) — Today is the day that plenty of Americans dread… Tax Day. It’s the final day to file! According to the Associated Press, almost one-quarter of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

Steve catches up with local golfer who gets two holes in one at Beaver Meadows. 51-year-old Vincent Foriero made his first hole-in-one and later in that same round got another hole-in-one. The odds of which are about 67 million to one.