WSYR-TV — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to football and “is in a great headspace to come back,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday. Since his collapse on the field and subsequent recovery, Hamlin has pushed heavily for improved access to AEDs at sporting events and school campuses. In March, Hamlin and his family met with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. to help introduce the “Access to AEDs Act.”

The End of an Era (that you probably thought ended long ago): After 25 years, Netflix announced that it will stop mailing DVDs to customers this fall. While it may not have been widely used in recent years, the DVD rental service is what launched Netflix and set it on its current path to becoming a streaming powerhouse.

McDonald’s said it’s been tweaking the way they make their signature burgers in about a dozen large cities, and plans to roll out the changes nationwide. It starts with new buns that McDonald’s said are “softer” and “pillowy” before they are toasted until they’re golden. Slathered on those buns will be more Big Mac sauce. McDonald’s is also going to start adding onion to patties while they’re on the grill.