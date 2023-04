(WSYR-TV) — Pamela Davis is guest hosting again alongside Steve Infanti. Infanti and Davis talk about the rise, fall, and rise again of the temperature this past week.

In local news, someone has the winning ticket for the $20 million Mega Millions. They still have yet to come forward. Discussing a range of topics from McDonald’s selling their Big Mac sauce in stores to favorite musicians, Infanti and Davis are excited to host today’s Bridge Street episode.