(WSYR-TV) — The weather is so nice Friday that Erik and Steve are doing their best Le Moyne “Dolphy Day” impersonation and taking host chat outside.

After the duo wax poetic about the beautiful weather, they chat about Twitter finally coming through on their threat to take away blue checkmarks from those unwilling to pay for Twitter Blue. FYI, Steve and Erik are still not paying the $8.

Meanwhile, the Chevy Park Stage at the NYS Fairgrounds has been rebranded as Suburban Park. It’s a nod to an old amusement park in CNY and the Chevy Suburban SUV. Finally, how much would you pay for Taylor Swift Tickets? Well, one pizza place in New Orleans is willing to give you free pizza for a year if you give them your tickets. That leads to a debate on how much pizza is too much pizza.