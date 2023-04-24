(WSYR-TV) — Happy Monday! Today we have Steve and Erik starting off our first show of the week.

They get into a few different topics, starting with potty training their children. A 3.6 magnitude Earthquake hit Jefferson County around 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon. This is the 3rd Earthquake that has happened in New York State this year. People in the Watertown area may be able to see the Northern Lights tonight if the sky is clear.

Len Goodman passed away at the age of 78 over the weekend after a battle with bone cancer. Post Malone is the first artist to get 8 songs as certified diamond, thanks to streaming services making it so much more accessible.

They end off host chat with talking about the top 5 most popular Craft Breweries in the U.S.