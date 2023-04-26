WSYR-TV — Johanna Stoberock won Jeopardy beating out Dillon Hupp, who resides in Syracuse and works at SU. No one answered the final question correctly, making the round a triple stumper. Johanna played wisely and bet just $8,601 for her incorrect response, bringing down her total earnings to $6,999.

The 33rd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade returned to downtown Syracuse, Clinton Square June 16th & 17th. SU Coach Adrian Autry will be the Grand Marshal of the Juneteenth Parade on June 16th, the second year a Syracuse Basketball coach has been named Grand Marshal.

You may have already seen them in restaurants: waist-high machines that can greet guests, lead them to their tables, deliver food and drinks and ferry dirty dishes to the kitchen. Are robot waiters the future? It’s a question the restaurant industry is increasingly trying to answer. Many think robot waiters are the solution to the industry’s labor shortages. Sales of them have been growing rapidly in recent years, with tens of thousands now gliding through dining rooms worldwide. Is this our new reality?